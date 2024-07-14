Police: Woman arrested after head-on crash

Menasha Police say a 25-year-old Menasha woman was arrested after an impaired driving crash that sent several people, including a 10-year-old child, to a hospital.

Police said that Saturday night just after 8, officers were called to the 300 block of Depere street, and the early investigation showed a northbound vehicle driven by the 25-year-old woman crossed the center line and hit another car head-on.

Police say three people were in the other car, including a 10-year-old child and a 53-year-old woman who were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, and a 27-year-old man who suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Police say the 25-year-old driver of the first car suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken into custody on suspicion of felony operating while intoxicated second offense.