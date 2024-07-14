Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police: Woman arrested after head-on crash

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 5:46 PM, Jul 14, 2024

Menasha Police say a 25-year-old Menasha woman was arrested after an impaired driving crash that sent several people, including a 10-year-old child, to a hospital.

Police said that Saturday night just after 8, officers were called to the 300 block of Depere street, and the early investigation showed a northbound vehicle driven by the 25-year-old woman crossed the center line and hit another car head-on.

Police say three people were in the other car, including a 10-year-old child and a 53-year-old woman who were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, and a 27-year-old man who suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Police say the 25-year-old driver of the first car suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken into custody on suspicion of felony operating while intoxicated second offense.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!