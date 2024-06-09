Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police: Warrant issued after man shot in leg

FDL SHOOTING AND WARRANT ISSUED.png
NBC 26
FDL SHOOTING AND WARRANT ISSUED.png
Posted at 6:33 PM, Jun 09, 2024

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Fond du Lac Police say a warrant is out for Ansheretta A. West after a man was shot in the leg.

Officers went to the area of the 100 block of Hamilton Place Saturday afternoon because someone had been shot, according to a police news release.

Police say officers brought an armored vehicle, loaded the man who had been shot into that vehicle, then took him to an ambulance.

Police say the 20-year-old man who was shot is in stable condition.

Police say a warrant's out for West, wanted on first degree recklessly endangering safety.

Anyone with information on West's whereabouts is asked to call Fond du Lac Police at (920) 906-5555.

Callers can request to remain anonymous by calling the crime alert line at (920) 322-3740.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!