Police: Video captures suspect setting fire in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious building fire that was started earlier this month, and they're asking for your help to find the person responsible for lighting it.

Police say the arson happened at Oshkosh Defense at 2307 Oregon Street on July 10 after 2 AM.

Officers responded, and the fire was contained by an Oshkosh Defense employee.

No one was hurt, but video surveillance captured a suspect carrying a box and putting it near the entrance of the building.

Police say the suspect then lit the box on fire, and it caused some damage to the building.

If you have any information about this individual or this incident, please contact Detective Frey at (920) 236-5700.

If you have information about this incident, but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or through the P3 App.