Police: Victim stabbed 17 times, no risk to the public

NEENAH (NBC 26) — A person is recovering in the hospital after they were stabbed 17 times.

That's according to the Neenah Police Department.

Authorities say they were called to the 2100 block of Marathon Avenue Monday at 11:06 p.m. for a weapons complaint.

They say a suspect was taken into custody, and the public is not in any danger.

Your Neenah Neighborhood Reporter Darby McCarthy will continue to follow this story as it develops.

We are working to learn more details about the victim's condition, the suspect's name and what charges they're facing.

Please stay with NBC 26 on air and online as this story develops.