Police: String of thefts reported in Neenah

NEENAH (NBC 26) — Police are reminding neighbors to lock their vehicles as we approach the warmer months of the year.

Neenah Police shared this surveillance video from a neighbor, and it shows two people trying to open car doors on Oak Street early Tuesday morning.

At least 9 people in Neenah have reported thefts from their vehicles with valuables missing.

If you recognize the people in the video or know who they are and would like to remain anonymous, you can report that information to Crimestoppers and receive a reward if your information leads to an arrest.

If you have information but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago CountyWide Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477 or go to https://winnebagocrimestoppers.org/ to submit a text tip.