Police seek suspect after hit-and-run involving stolen vehicle

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Police are asking for the public’s help after a stolen SUV crashed into a parked vehicle early Sunday morning in Manitowoc

According to the Manitowoc Police Department, officers were notified around 2:30 a.m. of a traffic crash on the 2100 block of Fairmont Street involving a black GMC Yukon.

Investigators said the SUV struck a parked vehicle and then left the area. The GMC Yukon was later found abandoned on the 2000 block of Rheaume Road.

Further investigation determined the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Brown County.

Police are now asking residents in the areas where the crash occurred to review home security or surveillance footage from between midnight and 2:45 a.m. for anything that may be connected to the incident.

Anyone with information about the crash, the stolen vehicle or possible suspects is asked to contact the Manitowoc Police Department at 920-686-6551 or by email at shiftcommander@manitowocwi.gov. Authorities ask callers to reference incident number 2026-00010386.