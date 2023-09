GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Police say they're searching for a missing man.

Green Bay Police say Thomas VanLanen, 75, walked away from his home on the west side of Green Bay near St. Mary's Hospital around 5:30 Monday morning.

Thomas has a condition that presents similar conditions to dementia. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and red and white pajamas. He's about 5'10".

VanLanen used to walk the trails on the east side of Green Bay.

If you've seen him, please call police at 920-488-3208.