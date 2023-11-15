Police respond to stabbing, suspect in custody

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Police are investigating a stabbing incident that happened Wednesday before 2:45 a.m.

Police were called to the 800 block of Martin Avenue for a report of a stabbing.

Police say they believe a 32-year-old woman walked into the victim's home and physically assaulted her and cut her face.

The 29-year-old Fond du lac woman was taken to SSM Health (St. Agnes Hospital) with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were able to track down the suspect to her home, and they negotiated with her on the phone and through a closed door to eventually take her into custody.

The 32-year-old suspect was arrested and taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail on charges of Substantial Battery and Criminal Damage to Property.

The investigation into the circumstances that led up to the stabbing is active and ongoing at this time.

Authorities say both people know each other, and they don't believe there is any danger to the public.