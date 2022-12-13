Police presence planned after possible threat at Chilton High School

Law enforcement will be on site at Chilton High School during the school day and during scheduled activities Tuesday after officials on Monday night learned of a possible threat at the school, according to a news release from the Chilton School District forwarded by the Calumet County Sheriff's Office.

The building was put on lockdown, then deemed safe after a search by authorities, according to the statement from Superintendent Susan Kaphingst.

The incident was deemed isolated, according to the statement.

The Calumet County Sheriff's Office and Chilton Police responded.

The school day Tuesday is set to go on as planned, including all events, the release said.

