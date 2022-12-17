Police: Oshkosh woman stabbed during fight, taken to hospital

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A woman is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a fight, Oshkosh Police said.

Police said a fight between several people who knew each other broke out in the area of the 800 Block of Oregon Street. Police responded to that location at around 1:53 a.m. Saturday when they were alerted that a woman had been stabbed at a business in that area.

The Oshkosh woman was stabbed multiple times, police said. She was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact Detective Vang at the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5741. If you have information about this incident but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or through the P3 App.