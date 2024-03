A 27-year-old woman from Hobart was pronounced dead after an overnight crash, according to a news release from Hobart-Lawrence Police.

Officers found the single-vehicle crash shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday on Orlando Drive near South Pine Tree Road.

The 27-year-old driver was the only person in the car, the news release said.

Police said the blue SUV involved appears to have been going east on Orlando Drive, left the road, and ran into trees.