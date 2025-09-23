Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police: One dead, one in custody after shooting

Eric O'Neil
UPDATE: One man is dead and another in custody following a shootout in Manitowoc early Tuesday morning, police say.

This happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of Dewey Street, according to officials.

No names have been released at this time.

Manitowoc neighborhood reporter Abbey Hamachek is on the scene.

—————

ORIGINAL REPORTING: Police say they're investigating the incident that happened in both the 2400 block of Dewey Street and the 1200 block of South 17th Street.

Authorities say they're not releasing much information about the situation to protect the integrity of the investigation, and limited details are being released.

Police say there is no danger to the public, but people are encouraged to avoid Dewey Street and South 17th Street.

If you know any details about this situation, and you'd like to stay anonymous, you can report it anonymously through Crimestoppers, or you can contact the Manitowoc Police Department directly at (920) 686-6500.

Please stay with NBC 26 as this story develops.

