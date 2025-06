ASHWABUENON (NBC 26) — A non-verbal girl has been reunited with her family after she was discovered around Ramada Way this morning.

Authorities say they were having trouble connecting with the girl's family.

______

Police need your help to reunite a young, non-verbal girl with her family.

Police say she was found Ramada Way this morning, and she's unable to communicate with authorities.

Unfortunately, police don't know where she lives.

If you recognize her, please call police.