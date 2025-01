FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 19-year-old Menasha man is in jail after police say he admitted to starting an office building on fire over the weekend in response to recent talks of a TikTok ban.

Fond du Lac police say nobody was hurt, and police say the building has office space leased to U.S. Representative Glenn Grothman.

