Police: Man pulled out gun during arrest at Wautoma Kwik Trip

WAUTOMA (NBC 26) — A man is accused of pulling out a gun during an arrest at a Kwik Trip in Wautoma on Tuesday.

Wautoma Police said an officer responded to a call reporting a man sleeping in the bathroom. When the officer confronted the man, identified as Joseph Lasecki of Fremont, Lasecki said he was tired. Police said the officer offered to buy him a coffee and food or give him a ride.

During the conversation, police said the officer learned Lasecki had an active arrest warrant out of Waushara County.

When the officer tried to place Lasecki in custody, police said Lasecki drew a loaded gun from his waist. The officer and Lasecki began to struggle for control of the gun and fell to the ground.

Kwik Trip employees quickly called 911 requesting help for the officer. A Waushara County Deputy arrived to assist and Lasecki was taken into custody. The officer and Lasecki were treated for minor injuries by Waushara County EMS.

Lasecki faces charges of reckless endangerment, carrying a concealed weapon, failure to comply with arrest, and resisting arrest. Charges were referred to the Waushara County District Attorney’s Office.