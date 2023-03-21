Police: Man fraudulently withdrew $8k from account

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Appleton Police are searching for a man who is accused of taking more than $8,000 from a bank account that wasn't his.

Police are asking for your help to identify the man in these photos.

Appleton Police

The victim lives in Illinois and reported the transactions and total loss of $8,000. The suspect used the victim's personal information on a driver's license to complete the transactions. The first was a withdrawal of $4,000. The second transaction, the suspect had a cashier's check made out to 'Cheryl reed' and was able to remove $4,000. The victim also received a call from the Oshkosh Branch of US Bank about an attempted withdrawal of another $4,700 that was denied.

If you know anything about this crime or recognize the person involved, you can contact Sergeant Rosetti at the Appleton Police Department and reference agency case # A23005011.

