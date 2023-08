After a call about possible shots fired Saturday night, a man was later taken into custody, according to Menasha Police.

Officers got the call to the 1100 block of Airport Road Saturday night about 6:20 p.m. for possible shots fired, police said in a news release.

A witness identified a vehicle, and about 90 minutes later the vehicle was found in Menasha, police said.

A 26-year-old man was taken into custody, police said.