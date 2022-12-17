Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police: Man armed with knife at hotel taken into custody

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 8:32 PM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 21:36:02-05

Police encountered a man with a knife at a Grand Chute hotel Friday after officers responded to a welfare check, according to a news release from the Town of Grand Chute Police Department.

Officers got the call shortly before 5 p.m. to the hotel along the 3600 block of West College Avenue, the release said.

The welfare check was for a 51-year-old Appleton man, with whom officers negotiated after finding him armed with a knife, the release said.

Police took the man into custody without incident, the release said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!