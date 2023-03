MANITOWOC (NBC26) — Police in Manitowoc are asking for your help to find a hit-and-run suspect.

Authorities say they were called to the scene Tuesday night at 4:30 at North 8th Street and Waldo Boulevard.

Police say the driver of a red sedan was traveling south, and they hit another vehicle and then took off.

The crash is still under investigation, but if you have any information, please call police.

You can also report that information anonymously and receive a cash reward.