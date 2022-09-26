Police: Missing, endangered woman from Two Rivers found safe

Update: Maggie has been located and is safe, according to an update from authorities.

Original Story:

The Two Rivers Police Department is looking for a missing and endangered woman named Maggie who was last seen on Sept. 23 at 5:15 p.m.

Maggie is described with brown hair, brown eyes and stands at 5'4". She was last seen wearing black leggings, pink and gray hooded sweatshirt over a white t-shirt, black Nike tennis shoes with white swoosh and soles, carrying a black and blue "Special Olympics" duffle bag.

She is a vulnerable adult with intellectual disabilities.

Authorities stated she was last seen getting into a red truck near Prairie and 31st Street in Two Rivers. She is no longer believed to be with the owner of that vehicle.

Maggie's whereabouts are unknown and she is believed to possibly be with a transient adult male named Nathan from Manitowoc.

Those who have any information regarding the location of Maggie should call 920-686-7200. For emergencies call 911.