OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh Police Department says it is currently investigating a shooting that occurred on the 1000 block of Michigan Street Wednesday night at 9:28 P.M.

Police say they were dispatched to a report of multiple gunshots fired, but that no injuries have been reported. They add that the incident appears to be an altercation between two groups of people.

NBC 26 will continue to keep you updated on this developing story.