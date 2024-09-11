Police investigating possible 'vague' threat against local high schools

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A possible threat posted on social media prompted additional police presence in schools and around the neighborhoods for Appleton North and Oshkosh North schools Wednesday morning.

In a letter addressing families of students, Appleton North Principal Nate Werner says that the Neenah Police Department was made aware Tuesday evening of a social media post with possible threats against a school referred to as "North".

Good Morning Appleton North Families,



Last evening the Neenah PD was informed that a social media post was made about a possible school threat against "North." Oshkosh PD is investigating the threat and attempting to determine if it was directed towards Oshkosh North or Appleton North. APD has been in communication throughout the evening. There has been no further information to determine if this threat is credible. We will have additional police presence in the school as well as in the neighborhood.



My deepest apologies for all of this information. I do wish we had more information. Our priority is to maintain a supportive campus that our community feels safe and secure.



Respectfully,



Nate Werner



Appleton North Principal Appleton Area School District

Oshkosh Police are investigating the credibility of the threat while trying to determine if the post was directed towards Oshkosh North or Appleton North, according to the Principal's letter.

In a news release, Appleton Police say they were alerted of these threats on Tuesday at around 6:30 p.m. Appleton Police referred to the threats as "vague." Additional school resource officers were placed inside and outside the school as a precaution.

In a statement to NBC 26, Lieutenant Andy Lecker with Oshkosh Police says they are looking into the social media post containing the "vague" threats, unable to determine where it came from. Extra police officers and school resource officers are at Oshkosh North High School "just to be safe", according to the Lieutenant.