Green Bay police investigate recent scam

Green Bay Police say someone is calling people and demanding money, or else they could face an arrest. Authorities are reminding people that this is a scam.
Posted at 10:02 AM, Apr 05, 2023
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay police say a scammer is making calls to people in the area and demanding money.

Police say the caller claims to be a lieutenant with the Brown County Sheriff's Office, and that person has missed a court date and must withdraw a large amount of money to avoid an arrest.

Police say the scammer claims they have a signed subpoena, and if the person does not send the money, there will be a warrant issued for their arrest. Authorities say the scammer has been spoofing their phone number to make the call seem more legitimate.

If you get one of these calls, hang up the phone and call the police department at 920-448-3200.

