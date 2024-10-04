Police investigate new leads in 2013 death of Heather Szekeres

TOWN OF RICHMOND — Authorities are following new leads in the 2013 disappearance and death of Heather Szekeres in Shawano, said the Wisconsin Attorney General in a news release Friday.

Law enforcement presence was noted in the Town of Richmond on Thursday near Peach Road, where Szekeres' body was found in 2014. A search was conducted Thursday and more evidence was gathered, said the Department of Justice Communications Office.

Szekeres' death investigation is ongoing. The DOJ said no more information will be released at this time.

Anyone who might have information about this case is encouraged to contact Shawano Sheriff’s Department Detective Gamm at (715) 526-7930 or Shawano Sheriff’s Department Detective LaLuzerne at (715) 526-7914.