People encouraged to shelter in place in Appleton neighborhood

Police are on the scene of an active incident in Appleton. They're encouraging people to stay in their homes until they share more details about what's happening.
(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 6:27 AM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 07:59:48-04

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Police are on the scene of an active incident.

That's at East Wisconsin Avenue between Lawe Street and Ballard Road.

Police believe a weapon was involved in a disturbance, and community members in the area are encouraged to shelter in place. Wisconsin Avenue will be closed between Ballard and Meade Street.

If you have to drive in the area, please find another route.

We have a reporter going to the scene to learn more.

