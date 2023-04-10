People encouraged to shelter in place in Appleton neighborhood

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Police are on the scene of an active incident.

That's at East Wisconsin Avenue between Lawe Street and Ballard Road.

Police believe a weapon was involved in a disturbance, and community members in the area are encouraged to shelter in place. Wisconsin Avenue will be closed between Ballard and Meade Street.

If you have to drive in the area, please find another route.

We have a reporter going to the scene to learn more.

Please stay with NBC 26 on air and online as we continue to learn more details about this story.

