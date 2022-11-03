Police: Fleet Farm burglary suspect arrested, all stolen firearms recovered

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A person suspected of stealing guns from a Fleet Farm in Fond du Lac is now under arrest.

Fond du Lac Police said Thursday officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of N. Hickory Street and W. Johnson Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Police took a 29-year-old Fond du Lac resident into custody without incident.

Fond du Lac police said detectives executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Ann Street and recovered all five stolen firearms and ammunition from the burglary at Fleet Farm on October 28.

The suspect was arrested on charges of Burglary, Felon in Possession of Firearm(s), Criminal Damage to Property, and a nationwide warrant out of Oklahoma and is currently being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail.

Police didn't name the suspect in a news release announcing the arrest.