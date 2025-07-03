Police: Driver arrested after crashing into home

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — A 32-year-old man is recovering in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, after police say a driver crashed into a Two Rivers home Wednesday night.

Police responded to the 2700 block of River Lane Wednesday night after 10.

They say a 23-year-old driver missed an intersection at Washington and 27th, drove over the curb and hit a home.

Police say the 32-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital.

The driver was treated at the hospital and later booked into the Manitowoc County Jail for OWI 2nd causing injury, reckless driving causing great bodily harm, and misdemeanor bail jumping.

The names of the people involved are being withheld at this time as the investigation continues.

Please stay with NBC 26 as we continue to follow this story.