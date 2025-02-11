Watch Now
Police: Driver arrested after admitting to 5th OWI

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A Picket man is in custody after state police say he was pulled over and admitted to operating a vehicle while under the influence, 5th offense.

Zachary Keefer, 33, was taken into this custody this morning before 3:30 after he was pulled over near Main Street and Merritt Avenue in Winnebago County.

A trooper says they noticed Keefer's vehicle driving through a red light, so they decided to stop him.

The trooper says Keefer admitted he had been drinking, and it appeared Keefer was impaired.

A blood sample was also collected, and Keefer was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

