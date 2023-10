Three people were arrested after a theft of about $2,000 from the Manitowoc Walmart, and Walmart has been investigating the group in connection with thefts across the state, according to a news release from Manitowoc Police.

The Manitowoc theft was September 24, and the three suspects from Neenah got away, police said.

On Thursday, the U.S. Marshals Service found the three suspects in Neenah and took them into custody, police said.