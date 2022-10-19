Watch Now
Plea hearing scheduled for East River Trail attack suspect

Image of Miles Cruz walking into a Brown County courtroom for a preliminary hearing, Nov. 17, 2021
Posted at 10:13 AM, Oct 19, 2022
BROWN COUNTY (NBC 26)  — A plea hearing is scheduled Wednesday for the suspect accused of attacking a woman on the East River Trail in De Pere last year.

Miles Cruz is facing multiple criminal charges, including attempted homicide, sexual assault, and kidnapping. He entered a not-guilty plea last December.

Cruz is accused of attacking and sexually assaulting a woman last year on the East River Trail while she was walking with her baby.

A criminal complaint says that DNA evidence connects Cruz to the crime. The complaint also said Cruz denied ever touching or assaulting anyone on the trail.

