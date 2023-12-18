Planned Parenthood will resume abortion services next week at Sheboygan clinic

SHEBOYGAN — Abortion services at Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin's Sheboygan health center will begin next week, the organization announced Monday.

Services will begin on Thursday, December 28. Patients can begin booking appointments beginning Monday, December 18 online or by calling 844-493-1052.

“With patients and community as our priority, we are excited to resume abortion services at our Sheboygan health center,” said Tanya Atkinson, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. “Being able to provide this essential care at another health center is important to the health and well-being of Wisconsin women and people across the gender spectrum who need care.”

Earlier this month, leaders with Planned Parenthood were working fast to move doctors who provide abortion care to their Sheboygan clinic. That’s after a court ruling restored abortion access across Wisconsin.

We spoke to people who live in Sheboygan who view abortion rights in starkly different terms.

This includes Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmansky. After Roe versus Wade was overturned last year, Urmansky vowed to sue anyone who violated Wisconsin’s abortion ban enacted in 1848. Attorney Josh Kaul sued him and two other district attorneys. Earlier December, a Dane County Judge sided with Kaul. She ruled the 1849 law refers only to ‘feticide’ not abortion. Feticide is defined as “the act of killing a fetus by assaulting and battering the mother.”

The case is likely to eventually appear before the Wisconsin Supreme Court.