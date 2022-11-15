Watch Now
Plane carrying 50+ dogs lands on Western Lakes Golf Course, several people injured

The humane society said it was on the scene because it had dogs on the flight.
The scene near where the plane landed.
Posted at 10:05 AM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 12:19:37-05

PEWAUKEE — A plane carrying dozens of dogs made an emergency landing at Western Lakes Golf Course in Pewaukee on Tuesday.

Authorities at the scene tell TMJ4 News that 50 plus dogs were on board the plane, on their way to HAWS where their arrival was expected.

Three adults were brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No word on what exactly caused plane troubles. There is some concern about jet fuel leaking.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

