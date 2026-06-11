Pittsfield to appeal judge’s ruling in Howard annexation case

TOWN OF PITTSFIELD (NBC 26) — The Town of Pittsfield plans to appeal a judge’s decision in a lawsuit the town filed last September against the Village of Howard.

In a statement released Wednesday night, town officials said they are disappointed in the court’s decision, adding that the town “respectfully disagrees” with the court’s analysis.

The statement reads in full:

"The Town of Pittsfield is disappointed in the circuit court’s decision upholding the Village of Howard’s covert annexation of a property located approximately 1.3 miles away from the nearest Village boundary. The Town respectfully disagrees with the court’s analysis and believes that the decision rests on an interpretation of the annexation statute that is not supported by its text or by how municipalities across Wisconsin have understood and applied it for decades.

The Town Board has already authorized an appeal of the decision to the Wisconsin Court of Appeals. This case presents a question that no Wisconsin appellate court has previously addressed, and the Town is hopeful that the Court of Appeals will reach a different conclusion.

The Town remains committed to protecting its territorial integrity and the interests of its residents. Annexation of distant, non-contiguous properties with no plans for their development raises serious concerns – not just for Pittsfield but for towns throughout the state. The Town looks forward to presenting its case on appeal."

The judge's decision was issued Monday.