Pilot unharmed after small plane crashes on way to EAA Airventure

MARQUETTE COUNTY (NBC 26) — A pilot escaped without injury Sunday after a small plane went down in a marshy area along the south shore of the Fox River in the Town of Montello.

The pilot had departed from Erie, Colorado, earlier in the day and was traveling to Oshkosh, Wisconsin, to attend EAA AirVenture.

The Marquette County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center said it received a 911 call at approximately 3:07 p.m. on July 19, 2026, from the pilot, who reported mechanical problems and said the aircraft was going down.

The single-propeller, two-seat plane crashed west of Lake Puckaway. The pilot was the sole occupant of the aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Agencies that responded to the incident included the Marquette Fire Department, Montello Fire Department, Marquette County EMS, Green Lake County Sheriff's Office, and Marquette County Sheriff's Office.

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