Pierce Manufacturing electric fire truck named ‘Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin 2022’

APPLETON (NBC 26) — An electric fire truck made in the Fox Valley has been named the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin for 2022.

Pierce Manufacturing Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation company, announced its Pierce Volterra zero-emissions pumper has won the annual “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” competition after receiving tens of thousands of votes of support.

Based in Appleton, Pierce's fire truck was among 16 finalists in the 2022 competition, which included seven products manufactured in Northeast Wisconsin.

The contest is sponsored each year by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group, to highlight the state’s manufacturing industry by showcasing innovative products made in Wisconsin.

Since the Volterra’s introduction in 2021, Pierce Manufacturing said in a news release that three zero-emissions pumpers have been placed into three communities, including the City of Madison, Wisconsin Fire Department, the City of Portland, Oregon Fire and Rescue, and Gilbert Fire and Rescue Department in Arizona.

