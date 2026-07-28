MENASHA (NBC 26) — Lamers Bus Lines is assessing significant damage to its Menasha terminal after Monday's tornado tore through the area.

The company shared photos showing extensive damage to its terminal at 1825 Novak Drive, where parts of the building were ripped apart by the storm.

Despite the destruction, Lamers says all employees at the terminal were accounted for.

To keep service running, the company says its Freedom and Green Bay terminals are temporarily handling summer charter operations while crews assess the damage in Menasha.

Lamers is also reaching out to drivers assigned to upcoming charter trips to determine whether they're able to work, as many are dealing with damage to their homes and property.

The company says it remains on track to have operations ready before the start of the upcoming school year.

Lamers Bus Lines Photos show extensive tornado damage to Lamers Bus Lines terminal in Menasha

"Thank you for your patience and support," Lamers said in a social media post. "We'll keep you posted as we work through recovery."