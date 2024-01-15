'Phone going off the hook': Sports shop sees excitement as snowmobile trails open

All Brown County snowmobile trail zones are open as of 12 p.m. Monday

Snowfall, trail openings have people seeking oil, parts, service, and new snowmobiles at Ken's Sports Green Bay, according to the store

There are hundreds of miles of snowmobile trails in Brown County, according to Brown County Parks

The opening of snowmobile trails around Brown County has been good for business at Ken's Sports Green Bay.

"It's huge - tons of oil sales, parts sales, service, sales of new sleds, too," said Travis Schmechel, who works in sales at the business.

All snowmobile zones in Brown County are open as of 12 p.m. Monday.

"Riders should be cautious for variable and uneven snow conditions along with the potential for ungroomed sections of trail," according to a news release from the Brown County Parks, which coordinates more than 200 miles of trails in Brown County.

The recent snowfall in northeast Wisconsin has people excited, Schmechel said.

"[The phone is] going off the hook non-stop," he said.

Schmechel's advice for anyone snowmobiling is to be safe, "respect landowners' property and have fun."