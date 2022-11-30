Phone alert sent out in Brown County after reported gas leak

A cell phone alert went out to people in Brown County Tuesday after authorities were called to a reported gas leak on Green Bay's east side.

Police and firefighters got the call to the 500 block of Edgewood Drive about 4:30 p.m., according to a news release from Green Bay Police.

The reported gas leak was at a condemned home, and Wisconsin Public Service confirmed a "...significant reading of gas was coming from the residence..." with a male believed to be inside the home, the news release said.

Authorities advised nearby neighbors to temporarily leave the area, the news release said.

Authorities said a phone alert that was meant for a smaller geographic area was instead widely distributed.

Police found a 63-year-old man, the homeowner, who evacuated the home, police said.

The source of the leak "...is believed to have been coming from an unlit gas stove," and the home was condemned because of unsafe living conditions, police said.

The scene was cleared by 7 p.m., with no continuing concerns regarding gas readings, police said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #22-265600.

To remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be reached at (920) 432-STOP (7867).

Online tips may be submitted at www.432stop.com, or the "P3 Tips" app.

