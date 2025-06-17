Phishing scam hits Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The City of Green Bay is warning people, property owners and business owners about a recent surge in sophisticated phishing scams targeting individuals involved in city permit applications and board or committee processes.

Authorities say the fraudulent scheme involves emails that appear to come from City of Green Bay officials or departments, often using official logos, addresses, and references to legitimate applications or recent public meetings. The emails request urgent payment of thousands of dollars via wire transfer for supposed permit or application review fees. In some cases, the messages include fake invoices and reference real property addresses or application numbers to appear authentic.

City leaders want to reminds citizens that the City of Green Bay will never ask for permit or application fee payments via wire transfer or through unofficial channels, and official city communications will always come from an @greenbaywi.gov email address.

People are urged not to respond to suspicious emails, click links or provide any personal or financial information.