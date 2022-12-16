Pewaukee hosting parade Friday for 4-year-old's final birthday: 'All you want to do is trade places'

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — Delaney Krings has a laugh that instantly makes you smile. But underneath those giggles, lies a battle no four-year-old should ever have to go through.

Doctors diagnosed her last month with an extremely rare and aggressive form of terminal brain cancer.

"All you want to do is trade places. All you want to do is take her pain away," said Delaney's mom, Heather Witt-Krings.

Jack and Heather Krings learned of their daughter's diagnosis in October after taking her to urgent care for what they thought was just an ear infection. But when the medicine didn't work, they knew something was wrong.

"That's when we found out it was a brain tumor," said Delaney's dad, Jack Krings. "It was on both sides of her brain stem and it was huge."

Doctors at Children's Hospital were able to remove part of the tumor from Delaney's brain, hopefully giving her at least eight more weeks with her family.

"We're hoping with them taking it out she can at least make it to Christmas," said Jack.

"Delaney is our sweet angel baby. She always has been. And sometimes angels have to go and finish their angel work elsewhere," said Heather.

Delaney turns five on Dec. 16. Her parents hoped to celebrate her final birthday at Disney World. But those plans were put on hold after Delaney was recently hospitalized for an infection.

So, the entire community has decided to bring the magic to Delaney instead. They're throwing the soon-to-be five-year-old a drive-by birthday parade on the 16th near Peffer Park. Delaney will be able to watch the whole celebration from an enclosed porch at her neighbor's house.

"We are so lucky and fortunate to have the community around us that we do," said Heather.

"Everybody is welcome, I'd love to have as many people come through as we can," said Jack.

Giving Delaney the best 5th birthday that she deserves.

"I just want her to have a great last birthday and last Christmas," said Jack.

The parade is set for Friday, Dec. 16, at 6:30 p.m. Cars taking place in the parade are expected to meet and line up at the Waukesha County Technical College at 5 p.m. First responders will lead the way. Light refreshments will be served at Peffer Park. The Kring's are asking for food/toy donations in lieu of gifts so they can donate them to a local food pantry and Toys for Tots.

Birthday cards for Delaney can be dropped off or sent and addressed to, Delaney Krings C/O Shorewest Realtors, 1296 Summit Ave. Oconomowoc, WI 53066.

To find out how you can help with the parade, contact Andrew Kreblin at 262-422-2075

For all other inquiries regarding Delaney and the Krings family, contact Sharon Tomlinson at 262-470-2000 or email at stomlinson@shorewest.com

A GoFundMe and Facebook page has also been set up for the family for those who would like to help or follow Delaney's journey.