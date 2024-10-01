Watch Now
Pets die in house fire, family looking for new place to live

A Greenville family is looking for a new place to live after their home caught fire and everything was destroyed. According to a Go-Fund-Me organizer, they even lost pets in the fire.
Matthew James
GREENVILLE (NBC 26) — A Greenville family is looking for a new place to live after their home caught fire Monday morning.

According to a family friend, the Troncoso family also lost family pets in the fire.

They believe it started from a grease fire on the oven and then quickly spread to the rest of the home.

According to the Go-Fund-Me organizer, the family did not have insurance on the home, and everything is a total loss.

A $20,000 Go-Fund-Me goal was listed, and so far, donors have been able to raise almost $300.

