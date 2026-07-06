Person shot in Green Bay on Fourth of July

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A person was shot Saturday night on Green Bay’s west side, according to the Green Bay Police Department.

Police said officers were called to the area of North Ashland Avenue and Bond Street around 10 p.m. on the Fourth of July after receiving a report of a person with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is being treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said.

Police said there is no known ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3200 and reference case No. 26-231971.