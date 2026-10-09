Perfect fall weather draws crowds outdoors across Northeast Wisconsin ahead of Packers-Bears game

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — With sunshine, warm temperatures and peak fall colors on full display, people across Northeast Wisconsin spent the week outdoors enjoying what many described as a near-perfect autumn week. It was also National Bike to School Day this week, and many parents, students and teachers took part.

From families taking walks around Lambeau Field to anglers casting lines along the Fox River, neighbors and visitors alike embraced a stretch of weather that felt more like late summer than mid-October.

"We are just out for a walk, because it's beautiful out here," said Mary Lenz, who was enjoying the afternoon with her dog, Simba.

Others said they were making the most of the sunshine before colder temperatures arrive.

"It's beautiful. Winter is coming. So do it now," Lawrence Conlin said.

Along the riverfront, fishermen took advantage of the pleasant conditions as well.

"Today was pretty good," said Edward Ban, reflecting on the day's fishing.

Families with children were also out in full force. John Jalendeoni, who was biking with his family, called the day an opportunity for quality time together.

"I don't do this every day, but this is the perfect day. It's really good family bonding," he said.

The warm weather comes just as Green Bay prepares for another chapter in the longtime Packers-Bears rivalry. With game day approaching, many people said the forecast provides the perfect excuse to spend even more time outdoors.

"Oh my gosh, we do anything and everything we can outside with them," said De Pere neigh bor Alex Burnette, referring to her children. "Sometimes I swear they photosynthesize and use the sun for energy."

The inviting weather also brought visitors to the area. Beth Schuster, who was traveling through Green Bay on her way back home to Traverse City, Michigan to pick up maple syrup, stopped to see Lambeau Field for the first time.

"It's big," she said after taking in the iconic stadium.

While predictions were mixed on Sunday's game, most people agreed on one thing: enjoy the weather while it lasts.

"Just get outside, enjoy this nice weather," said NBC26 Meteorologist Jordan Brennan. "You can get your fall activities in. You can get more summer activities in with the warmth this weekend. Just a great time to be outside."

With above-normal temperatures expected through the weekend, many in Northeast Wisconsin appear ready to take advantage of every last sunny moment before the season's colder days arrive.

If you're wondering how to dress this weekend and whether you should keep your favorite flannel handy or your shorts, NBC 26 Meteorologist Jordan Brennan, Cameron Moreland and Zoe Barajaz have you covered.