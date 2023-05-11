Peregrine Falcons to be named after Northeast Wisconsin college mascots

The votes are in! Two of the three peregrine falcons hatched through the Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) peregrine falcon program will be named after Northeast Wisconsin college mascots.

Voters from across Wisconsin were asked to share some school spirit by voting on names picked to honor the state's most loved college mascots.

With over 6,500 votes cast, the top two names chosen came from Northeast Wisconsin schools.

1. Norby — in honor of Norby the Green Knight, St. Norbert College

2. Clash — in honor of Clash the Titan, University of Wisconsin—Oshkosh

3. Ollie — in honor of Ollie the Owl, Waukesha County Technical College

4. Ember — in honor of Ember the Firebird, Carthage College

5. Stryker — in honor of Stryker the Eagle, University of Wisconsin—La Crosse

6. Bucky — in honor of Bucky Badger, University of Wisconsin—Madison

7. Pete — in honor of Pio Pete, Carroll University

8. Roscoe — in honor of Roscoe Raider, Milwaukee School of Engineering

9. Phlash — in honor of Phlash the Phoenix, University of Wisconsin—Green Bay

10. Iggy — in honor of Iggy the Golden Eagle, Marquette University

Norby topped Clash as the top vote-getter in the contest with the name receiving 24.7% of the vote and Clash receiving 23.7% of the vote.

The falcon chicks will formally receive their names, Norby, Clash and Ollie, within the next few days.

A total of 433 chicks have been born at WPS and We Energies power plants in Wisconsin and Michigan since the peregrine falcon program started in 1992. The program aims to build a bright and sustainable future by helping endangered animals and restoring natural habitats.

Live cameras are available to watch the falcon chicks grow, build strength and learn to fly.

