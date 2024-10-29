People spending more on Halloween this year, experts say

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — Halloween spending is up, and people are embracing the holiday spirit with costumes, candy and coming through neighborhood haunted houses like Terror on the Fox.

Even though the venue has been around for decades, organizers say they're offering new attractions to make sure this year is special.

The familiar haunted house is back, but you'll also get to check out a new ghost ship and ride the train.

Terror on the Fox General Manager Ted Sprangers has been with the production for the last 17 seasons, and he says people seem to be embracing the Halloween season this year. He says it has been a welcome experience after business dropped off during the pandemic.

Sprangers says if you're not sure whether to check it out, there's something for everyone.

"It's something you can't see all year round. So, don't miss your opportunity to experience something new and exciting, and maybe scary is not for you. We aren't 100% scary all the time," Sprangers said.

Sprangers says they'll be offering Terror on the Fox through this weekend and after Halloween.