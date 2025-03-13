People safely evacuate home after Manitowoc house catches fire

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Everyone is all right after safely evacuating a home after it caught fire last night in Manitowoc.

Firefighters responded to the 1300 block of South 36th Street at 10:54 p.m. Wednesday.

A 911 caller said there were flames coming from the home, and firefighters were able to douse the flames about seven minutes after the first call came in to dispatchers.

No one was hurt, and the fire is under investigation, but authorities believe it likely started inside the home.

We are working to learn how much damage was caused.

Please stay with NBC 26 on air and online as this story develops.

