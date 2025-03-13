People safely escape apartment fire in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Everyone is all right, but some people were pushed from their apartment units after one person's kitchen caught fire Wednesday night in Fond du Lac.

Firefighters responded to 171 South Royal Avenue and noticed smoke coming from the attic and second story of the 16-unit apartment complex.

The fire was knocked down quickly but not before causing extensive damage to the kitchen where the fire likely started and water damage to the apartment unit below.

Investigators are working to learn how the fire started, but they believe it may have ignited after someone left their stove on.

Three adult residents and one infant are staying with relatives following being displaced from the apartment as well as one family from the lower apartment.

All other residents were allowed to return to their apartments.

