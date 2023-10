SHAWANO (NBC 26) — Business has resumed at the Shawano Walmart after people were evacuated from the building Thursday night.

Police responded around 5 p.m. because a nearby vehicle was on fire.

Authorities say since the vehicle was parked so close to the building, they decided to evacuate the people as a safety precaution.

Firefighters were able to douse the flames and get the fire under control.

We're working to learn why the vehicle caught fire.