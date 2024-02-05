People evacuated due to gas leak in City of Berlin

CITY OF BERLIN (NBC 26) — People living and working within four blocks in the City of Berlin have been evacuated as crews work to repair a gas leak.

Crews say the gas leak is near 122 S. Pearl Street and the Post Office.

That includes West Huron from South Pearl to South Adams and East Franklin Street from South Pearl to South Adams Avenue.

Alliant crews are currently on scene, and power has been disconnected as they work to repair the leak.

Authorities are encouraging people to avoid the area for the time being.