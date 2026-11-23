TOWN OF RUSHFORD (NBC 26) — Everyone made it safely out of a home after a fire broke out in the Town of Rushford late Saturday night and into early Sunday morning.

The Omro Rushford Volunteer Fire Department says crews were paged to the fire around midnight. When the first firefighters arrived, they noticed everyone had safely made it out of the home.

Firefighters said windy conditions caused the fire to rapidly move through the home, but crews were able to quickly stop its spread after the first engine arrived.

A tender fill site was established in Waukau to shuttle water to the scene. This often happens in rural areas where fire hydrants aren't accessible.

The Town of Algoma Volunteer Fire Department, Utica Volunteer Fire Department and First Responders, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Southern Winnebago Ambulance and Omro Police Department helped at the scene.

We are still working to learn what caused the fire and how much damage was caused.